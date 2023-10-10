Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Gov. Beshear orders flags to half-staff after attacks in Israel

Stock photo, U.S. flag at half-staff
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear ordered flags at all state office buildings to be lowered to half-staff beginning Tuesday.(MGN)
By Olivia Tock
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 7:48 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear ordered flags at all state office buildings to be lowered to half-staff beginning Tuesday.

According to a release from the governor’s office, the order begins at sunrise on October 10, to sunset on Friday, Oct. 13, to honor the innocent lives lost during the terrorist attacks in Israel.

“Britainy and I are praying for the people of Israel,” Gov. Beshear said. “Every family deserves safety from violence. Attacks like these should not take place anywhere. Kentucky, please join us in praying for those families who have lost loved ones.”

Gov. Beshear encourages all individuals, businesses, organizations and government agencies to join in lowering the flags.

For more information, visit governor.ky.gov/flag-status.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a 16-year-old from Jackson, Mo. was seriously injured...
16-year-old seriously injured after single-vehicle collision near Jackson, Mo.
A Louisiana mother is speaking out after she says her child is facing backlash at school for...
Mother says her daughter is facing unreasonable backlash at school for dancing at a party
The crash occurred as the first vehicle turned into the path of the second vehicle. The first...
Four people injured in Gordonville crash, including one juvenile
A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons
FILE - Powerball lottery tickets are displayed Oct. 4, 2023, in Surfside, Fla.
Powerball jackpot up to $1.55 billion as lottery losing streak continues

Latest News

Homecoming at Southeast Missouri State University is set for October 9 through Oct. 14.
Southeast Mo. State planning ‘homecoming celebration like no other’
The Harlem Globetrotters will return to the court at the Show Me Center in January.
Harlem Globetrotters will return to the court at the Show Me Center
Katy O’Ferrell’s in Cape Girardeau is offering the chance for people to explore history, Irish...
Katy O’Ferrell’s Un-Happy Hour in Cape Girardeau
One person was injured in a shooting in Cape Girardeau early Saturday morning, October 7.
1 person injured in weekend shooting in Cape Girardeau