Gov. Beshear orders flags to half-staff after attacks in Israel

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear ordered flags at all state office buildings to be lowered to half-staff beginning Tuesday.

According to a release from the governor’s office, the order begins at sunrise on October 10, to sunset on Friday, Oct. 13, to honor the innocent lives lost during the terrorist attacks in Israel.

“Britainy and I are praying for the people of Israel,” Gov. Beshear said. “Every family deserves safety from violence. Attacks like these should not take place anywhere. Kentucky, please join us in praying for those families who have lost loved ones.”

Gov. Beshear encourages all individuals, businesses, organizations and government agencies to join in lowering the flags.

For more information, visit governor.ky.gov/flag-status.

