First Alert: Fog likely this morning; tracking rain next couple of days

(KFVS) - Another pleasant day today ahead of a couple of shower/storm chances in the next few days.

Brian Alworth says areas of dense fog are likely this morning, especially around rivers and lakes as air temps drop to near 40 degrees.

Otherwise, today will be sunny and mild with official highs in the 70s and relatively low dew point/humidity levels.

Later tonight into Wednesday morning a warm front will move through the region from west to east.

There looks to be just enough moisture for a cluster of showers and thundershowers to develop and push through Wednesday morning. This looks most likely north of the Ohio River.

Not outlooked for severe, but a rumble of thunder possible.

After a quiet and warm Thursday, a stronger cold front will move through on Friday. Shower and storm chances look higher with this system.

Severe threat looks relatively low, but not zero.

Behind this system an upper low will develop in the northeastern U.S. This will give us a period of cool and breezy but mainly dry weather for the weekend into early next week.

Highs on Saturday and Sunday look to be about 60 to 65, with a cool northwest breeze.

