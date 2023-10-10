Authorities searching for escaped inmate in western Kentucky

FULTON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Authorities in western Kentucky are searching for an inmate who escaped from the Fulton County Detention Center Tuesday afternoon.

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office says they are working with other law enforcement agencies to find and arrest escaped inmate Michael Phillips.

Phillips is said to have ties to Graves County, Ky.

If you see Phillips, please contact dispatch at (270) 236-3015 or call 911.

