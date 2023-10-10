Ag markets feel instability from war in Israel

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - With the holiday on Monday, today was the first day the markets have been feeling the volatility brought on by the war in Israel.

“That certainly introduces an awful lot of instability in a part of the world that has traditionally been fairly unstable,” Barry Bean with the Missouri Farm Bureau said.

Effects of war in Israel on ag, reports of decrease in cover crops & more | By The Bushel 10/10/23

He says that, combined with the war in Ukraine and other global tensions, are likely to drive changes in the market for the near future.

