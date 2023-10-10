Heartland Votes
3-year-old on life support after being hit by car, mother says

The mother says the driver hit her son after he jumped out of the back of his grandfather's truck. (Source: WXIX)
By Kendall Hyde and Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) – A 3-year-old boy in Cincinnati is on life support after being hit by a car last Friday, his mother said.

Kelsey McLean said her son, Kemarion, jumped out of the back of his grandfather’s pickup truck in the middle of the street around 5 p.m.

The family said a man picked up the little boy and carried him to a nearby fire station for help.

Firefighters called for the Cincinnati Police Department and an ambulance, which took him to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital.

“They don’t know what his injuries are because of how swollen he is,” McLean said. “We have to wait for it to go down and heal properly so they can see what’s happening with him.”

Police said the driver of the car was cooperative and stopped at the time of the crash. Officials said the driver wasn’t speeding or impaired.

“I haven’t heard my boy talk since Friday,” McLean said.

The family is hoping the city will install speed bumps and “children playing” signs in the neighborhood to avoid another similar accident.

