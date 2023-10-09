Sign up for 2-day skills clinic with Cardinals’ Stubby Clapp

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - You can sign up now for a two-day skills clinic with St. Louis Cardinals first base coach and former MLB player Stubby Clapp.

The SI Elite coaching staff and Thrillbillies baseball announced the clinic, which will be held November 11-12 at Mtn Dew Park. It’s open for kids ages 8-17 and will cover all things baseball including hitting, fielding and base running.

Clinic goers will also train with Thrillbillies Head Coach Ralph Santana and hitting coach Bobby Simpson.

Spots are limited to 100 kids.

You can sign up by calling 618-998-8499 or online.

