Poshard Foundation announces over $108K in donations to southern Ill. food pantries
CARTERVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - The Poshard Foundation for Abused Children announced on Monday they will distribute $108,500 in donations to food pantries in need across southern Illinois.
According to a release from the foundation, in the past two years alone, the Poshard Foundation has distributed hundreds of thousands of dollars to food pantries with the condition the money be used to purchase fresh, highly nutritious food for children.
“With this $108,500 distribution to pantries, we will help feed many vulnerable children,” said Jo Poshard. “Over the past twenty-four years, we’ve learned that good nutrition is part of the healing process. We ask participating pantries to give us their strategies for getting the food into the hands of children.”
Area food pantries receiving grants from the Poshard Foundation include:
- Arrowleaf Client Choice Food Pantry, Cairo
- Ava-Trico Area Food Pantry
- Benton/West City Ministerial Alliance
- Bethany Village, Anna
- Bethel Temple Evangelistic Ministries, Mounds
- Cambria Food Pantry
- Centralia Community Benevolent Association
- Chester Area Christian Food Pantry
- Christian Community Compassion Center, Harrisburg
- City of Hurst Emergency Food Bank
- Community United Pantry, Carterville
- COPE – Christian Outreach Program Emergency Food Pantry, Metropolis
- Crosswalk Community Action Agency, West Frankfort
- Du Quoin Food Pantry
- Emmanuel Temple Ministries, Metropolis
- Faith Liberty Mission Church Food Pantry, Du Quoin
- Friends of Jesus Food Pantry, Equality
- Gallatin County Food Pantry, Shawneetown
- God’s Pantry – Caledonia Community Church, Olmsted
- Good Samaritan Ministries, Carbondale
- Goreville Ministerial Alliance
- Grand Tower Food Pantry
- Greater Galatia Food Pantry
- Hands of Hope, McLeansboro
- Herrin Community Pantry
- Herrin House of Hope
- Hope’s Entourage, Inc., Mt. Vernon
- JC Manna Mission, Johnston City
- Jesus es el Senor UMC – Joe’s Mall Food Pantry, Cobden
- Johnson County Blessings in a Backpack
- K-Lees Food Pantry NFP, Goreville
- Least of the Brethren Ministry, Pinckneyville
- Loaves and Fishes at Anna United Methodist Church
- Marion Ministerial Alliance
- Murphysboro Food Pantry, Inc.
- Park Avenue Baptist Church Food Pantry, Mt. Vernon
- Purpose House Church – Love Goes Outreach Program, Colp
- Refuge Temple Food Bank, Marion
- Roads Church Pantry, Norris City
- St. Kateri Snackpack Program, Ridgway
- Salem Food Pantry, Jonesboro
- Sesser Valier Area Lifeline
- Shawnee Development Council, Inc., Karnak
- Sparta Food Pantry
- The Promise, Marion
- Thebes Food Pantry
- Thompsonville Community of Christ Food Pantry
- Victory Dream Center, Carbondale
- Vienna First Baptist Church
- Waltonville Free Will Baptist Church
- Wayne County WADI
- We Love White County, Carmi
- Whiteash Free Will Baptist Church Food Bank, Marion
- Willliamson Baptist Association
For more information, visit http://www.poshardfoundation.org/home.
