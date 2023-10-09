Poshard Foundation announces over $108K in donations to southern Ill. food pantries

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - The Poshard Foundation for Abused Children announced on Monday they will distribute $108,500 in donations to food pantries in need across southern Illinois.

According to a release from the foundation, in the past two years alone, the Poshard Foundation has distributed hundreds of thousands of dollars to food pantries with the condition the money be used to purchase fresh, highly nutritious food for children.

“With this $108,500 distribution to pantries, we will help feed many vulnerable children,” said Jo Poshard. “Over the past twenty-four years, we’ve learned that good nutrition is part of the healing process. We ask participating pantries to give us their strategies for getting the food into the hands of children.”

Area food pantries receiving grants from the Poshard Foundation include:

Arrowleaf Client Choice Food Pantry, Cairo

Ava-Trico Area Food Pantry

Benton/West City Ministerial Alliance

Bethany Village, Anna

Bethel Temple Evangelistic Ministries, Mounds

Cambria Food Pantry

Centralia Community Benevolent Association

Chester Area Christian Food Pantry

Christian Community Compassion Center, Harrisburg

City of Hurst Emergency Food Bank

Community United Pantry, Carterville

COPE – Christian Outreach Program Emergency Food Pantry, Metropolis

Crosswalk Community Action Agency, West Frankfort

Du Quoin Food Pantry

Emmanuel Temple Ministries, Metropolis

Faith Liberty Mission Church Food Pantry, Du Quoin

Friends of Jesus Food Pantry, Equality

Gallatin County Food Pantry, Shawneetown

God’s Pantry – Caledonia Community Church, Olmsted

Good Samaritan Ministries, Carbondale

Goreville Ministerial Alliance

Grand Tower Food Pantry

Greater Galatia Food Pantry

Hands of Hope, McLeansboro

Herrin Community Pantry

Herrin House of Hope

Hope’s Entourage, Inc., Mt. Vernon

JC Manna Mission, Johnston City

Jesus es el Senor UMC – Joe’s Mall Food Pantry, Cobden

Johnson County Blessings in a Backpack

K-Lees Food Pantry NFP, Goreville

Least of the Brethren Ministry, Pinckneyville

Loaves and Fishes at Anna United Methodist Church

Marion Ministerial Alliance

Murphysboro Food Pantry, Inc.

Park Avenue Baptist Church Food Pantry, Mt. Vernon

Purpose House Church – Love Goes Outreach Program, Colp

Refuge Temple Food Bank, Marion

Roads Church Pantry, Norris City

St. Kateri Snackpack Program, Ridgway

Salem Food Pantry, Jonesboro

Sesser Valier Area Lifeline

Shawnee Development Council, Inc., Karnak

Sparta Food Pantry

The Promise, Marion

Thebes Food Pantry

Thompsonville Community of Christ Food Pantry

Victory Dream Center, Carbondale

Vienna First Baptist Church

Waltonville Free Will Baptist Church

Wayne County WADI

We Love White County, Carmi

Whiteash Free Will Baptist Church Food Bank, Marion

Willliamson Baptist Association

