Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Officials encourage being ‘bear aware’ following increased activity in parts of the country

While deadly attacks are extremely rare, hunger and curiosity are causing bears to cross paths with people in new places. Reporter: Tisha Powell
By InvestigateTV Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 2:20 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — Wildlife experts say there are several reasons people are experiencing or hearing about bear sightings more frequently across the country.

Several states have reported an increase in bear populations, and both state and national parks have seen a greater number of visitors in recent years.

Additionally, some bears are getting more bold in their curiosity and search for food, and ever-present technology has meant more evidence of people and bears crossing paths.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A person shows his scan card for their personal selection numbers for a ticket for a...
Powerball jackpot up to $1.73 billion as lottery losing streak continues
According to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, Michael Phillips was being held in the Fulton...
Authorities searching for escaped inmate in western Kentucky
A western Kentucky man was airlifted to an out-of-state hospital after he was injured in a...
Man airlifted to Nashville, Tenn. after two-vehicle collision in western Ky.
A missing southern Illinois woman has been found safe.
Missing Benton, Ill. woman found safe
Brian Q. Herring was cited for domestic battery and resisting arrest.
Southern Ill. man cited for domestic battery, resisting arrest after barricading himself in bunker