Nice autumn conditions

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Happy Monday! We are kicking off this work week with beautiful fall weather. This afternoon expect sunny skies with afternoon highs in the mid 70s. Tonight, conditions will stay mostly clear with lows dropping to the lower 40s. Tuesday morning could see areas of patchy frost but by the afternoon the sun will be out and it will be another mild day. Rolling into Wednesday we get some warmer weather into the Heartland, highs getting back into the lower 80s with partly cloudy skies. Most of the area will stay dry through Thursday until our next front moves through Friday bringing the chance for some showers and storms. Shaping up to be a cooler weekend ahead.

