Murray State University to celebrate homecoming Oct. 12-15

MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - Murray State University will celebrate homecoming October 12-15.

The Homecoming King and Queen will be crowned at Roy Stewart Stadium during the 2 p.m. football game against Southern Illinois University on Saturday, Oct. 14.

The homecoming court is:

Cole Wells - Murray, Kentucky

Bradley Dawson - Almo, Kentucky

Jaylon Taggart - Hopkinsville, Kentucky

Luke Wyatt - Benton, Kentucky

Tiler Ware - Cadiz, Kentucky

Hannah Erikson - Crestwood, Kentucky

Claudia Sweeney - Hopkinsville, Kentucky

Mallory White - Sturgis, Kentucky

Anjel Echols - Memphis, Tennessee

Callie Hart - Paris, Tennessee

Tickets for the game are available online or by calling 270-809-3000.

Some other events include:

A Taste of the Arts - The annual fundraising gala will Thursday, Oct. 12 starting at 5:30 p.m.

50th Anniversary Golden Class Reunion - This year, Murray State is hosting the class of 1973 with a reception on Friday, Oct. 13 starting at 5 p.m.

Black Alumni Homecoming Reunion Weekend - A meet and greet will be Friday, Oct. 13 from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. The Black Alumni Network Homecoming Soiree will be Saturday, Oct. 14 from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Homecoming Parade - The parade starts at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 14. This year’s grand marshal is 1973 graduate Charles Edward Hall

MSUAA Tent City - Starts at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 14 inside Roy Stewart Stadium

“We hope all Racer alumni are able to join us at the ‘Finest Place We Know’ for what we believe is the most wonderful weekend of the year,” said Director of Alumni Relations Carrie McGinnis.

You can click here for a full list.

