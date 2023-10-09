Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Murray State University to celebrate homecoming Oct. 12-15

Murray State University will celebrate homecoming October 12-15.
Murray State University will celebrate homecoming October 12-15.(Murray State University)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - Murray State University will celebrate homecoming October 12-15.

The Homecoming King and Queen will be crowned at Roy Stewart Stadium during the 2 p.m. football game against Southern Illinois University on Saturday, Oct. 14.

The homecoming court is:

  • Cole Wells - Murray, Kentucky
  • Bradley Dawson - Almo, Kentucky
  • Jaylon Taggart - Hopkinsville, Kentucky
  • Luke Wyatt - Benton, Kentucky
  • Tiler Ware - Cadiz, Kentucky
  • Hannah Erikson - Crestwood, Kentucky
  • Claudia Sweeney - Hopkinsville, Kentucky
  • Mallory White - Sturgis, Kentucky
  • Anjel Echols - Memphis, Tennessee
  • Callie Hart - Paris, Tennessee

Tickets for the game are available online or by calling 270-809-3000.

Some other events include:

  • A Taste of the Arts - The annual fundraising gala will Thursday, Oct. 12 starting at 5:30 p.m.
  • 50th Anniversary Golden Class Reunion - This year, Murray State is hosting the class of 1973 with a reception on Friday, Oct. 13 starting at 5 p.m.
  • Black Alumni Homecoming Reunion Weekend - A meet and greet will be Friday, Oct. 13 from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. The Black Alumni Network Homecoming Soiree will be Saturday, Oct. 14 from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.
  • Homecoming Parade - The parade starts at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 14. This year’s grand marshal is 1973 graduate Charles Edward Hall
  • MSUAA Tent City - Starts at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 14 inside Roy Stewart Stadium

“We hope all Racer alumni are able to join us at the ‘Finest Place We Know’ for what we believe is the most wonderful weekend of the year,” said Director of Alumni Relations Carrie McGinnis.

You can click here for a full list.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a 16-year-old from Jackson, Mo. was seriously injured...
16-year-old seriously injured after single-vehicle collision near Jackson, Mo.
The crash occurred as the first vehicle turned into the path of the second vehicle. The first...
Four people injured in Gordonville crash, including one juvenile
A Louisiana mother is speaking out after she says her child is facing backlash at school for...
Mother says her daughter is facing unreasonable backlash at school for dancing at a party
A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons
FILE - Powerball lottery tickets are displayed Oct. 4, 2023, in Surfside, Fla.
Powerball jackpot up to $1.55 billion as lottery losing streak continues

Latest News

The Harlem Globetrotters will return to the court at the Show Me Center in January.
Harlem Globetrotters will return to the court at the Show Me Center
In an attempt to keep the large rigs off of KY 286 “No Truck” signs have been posted at each...
KSP, transportation crews working to keep long-haul trucks off rural roads
A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland
Cast members rehearse for the SIU-C School of Theater and Dance’s opening season production,...
Dark comic musical kicks off SIU’s School of Theater and Dance stage season