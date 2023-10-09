Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Motorcyclist injured in Graves County vehicle collision

The Graves County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to Talon Falls Scream Park in reference to a...
The Graves County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to Talon Falls Scream Park in reference to a two-vehicle, injury collision(Graves County Sheriff's Office)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 8:27 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - One man is injured following a crash in Graves County involving a motorcycle.

On October 7 around 9:38 p.m., the Graves County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to Talon Falls Scream Park in reference to a two-vehicle, injury collision.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the investigation showed that 43-year-old Jason Stover of Clarkton, Missouri had pulled onto KY-849 traveling west. Once Stover completed his turn, a motorcycle operated by 26-year-old Nathaniel Purcell of Melber, Kentucky was traveling at a high rate of speed and struck the rear of the vehicle.

Purcell was ejected from the motorcycle after striking the vehicle and was not wearing a helmet. He was taken to Skyline Medical in Nashville, Tennessee via Air EVAC for treatment to injuries he sustained. The occupants of the other vehicle were not injured.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver, identified as 31-year-old Fredric Hutchinson Jr., was going southbound when his...
Perryville man killed in single-vehicle crash
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a 16-year-old from Jackson, Mo. was seriously injured...
16-year-old seriously injured after single-vehicle collision near Jackson, Mo.
A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons
A Southeast Missouri State Anthropology professor and her students dig deep into real unsolved...
John Doe found in Cape Girardeau County in 1980 identified
The crash occurred as the first vehicle turned into the path of the second vehicle. The first...
Four people injured in Gordonville crash, including one juvenile

Latest News

30-year-old Cory Newsome was arrested on a Calloway County warrant and was charged with assault...
Murray man charged with assault and criminal abuse
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a 16-year-old from Jackson, Mo. was seriously injured...
16-year-old seriously injured after single-vehicle collision near Jackson, Mo.
The United States Geological Survey reports a magnitude 2.4 earthquake was recorded near Bragg...
USGS records M2.4 earthquake near Bragg City, Mo.
The Scott Wright Memorial Cornhole classic took place alongside the check presentation for the...
6th annual Scott Wright Memorial Cornhole Classic held in Cape Girardeau