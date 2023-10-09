Motorcyclist injured in Graves County vehicle collision

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - One man is injured following a crash in Graves County involving a motorcycle.

On October 7 around 9:38 p.m., the Graves County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to Talon Falls Scream Park in reference to a two-vehicle, injury collision.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the investigation showed that 43-year-old Jason Stover of Clarkton, Missouri had pulled onto KY-849 traveling west. Once Stover completed his turn, a motorcycle operated by 26-year-old Nathaniel Purcell of Melber, Kentucky was traveling at a high rate of speed and struck the rear of the vehicle.

Purcell was ejected from the motorcycle after striking the vehicle and was not wearing a helmet. He was taken to Skyline Medical in Nashville, Tennessee via Air EVAC for treatment to injuries he sustained. The occupants of the other vehicle were not injured.

