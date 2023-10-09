Heartland Votes
Members of St. Charles County church stranded due to Israel-Hamas conflict

42 members of Morning Star Church were in Israel when the conflict broke out
Nearly four dozen members of a Dardenne Prairie church were stranded in Israel due to the recent conflict between Israel and Hamas militants.
By Kalie Strain and Jon Kipper
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Nearly four dozen members of a Dardenne Prairie church were stranded in Israel due to the recent conflict between Israel and Hamas militants that began over the weekend.

Forty-two members of Morning Star Church in Dardenne Prairie had traveled to Israel and were scheduled to fly back this weekend. According to church member Trevor Wolfe, the church members were meant to be back today or yesterday, but all had flights canceled.

“They were literally on their own, in a foreign land, with a war going on, going to a country that they don’t know anything about,” said Wolfe.

Israel declares war, bombards Gaza and battles to dislodge Hamas fighters after surprise attack

According to Wolfe, church members have made their way across the border to neighboring Jordan, and all currently have flights scheduled to get them back home. However, it is still unclear if the flights will get them due to the changing circumstances of the conflict.

“Several of them are pretty scared, they’re pretty safe, and any delay at this point in time was merely an inconvenience,” said Wolfe.

Wolfe said that Senator Eric Schmitt’s office assisted them in organizing with the U.S. Embassy in Israel to work to get church members home.

“I cannot imagine having a response like this from any other official’s office,” said Wolfe.

In a statement, Senator Schmitt said, “Helping Missourians solve a variety of issues is a critical role that my office takes seriously, and we are here to help. If there are any Missourians who find themselves stuck or stranded in Israel, please reach out to my office. We will do everything in our power to assist you and get you home safely.”

Wolfe said many of the travelers are older, and some ran out of medications, but a pharmacy in Israel was able to give them medicine without a prescription.

