KSP, transportation crews working to keep long-haul trucks off rural roads

In an attempt to keep the large rigs off of KY 286 “No Truck” signs have been posted at each...
In an attempt to keep the large rigs off of KY 286 "No Truck" signs have been posted at each end of the highway and at state highway intersections.(Source: Kentucky Transportation Cabinet)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WESTERN KENTUCKY (KFVS) - Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) and Kentucky State Police (KSP) Division of Commercial Vehicle Enforcement (CVE) are working to keep long-haul truck drivers off roadways that can not support the weight and size of their vehicles.

According to KYTC, both agencies are raping up their efforts in western Kentucky to deter semi-tractor trailers from attempting to take shortcuts on rural secondary roads not designed for the large trucks and their loads.

KYTC said this is an ongoing problem across the state.

“This is a recurring issue as drivers try to save on time and fuel,” said KYTC District 1 Chief District Engineer Kyle Poat, in a released statement. “But our rural secondary roads were not built for regular through-travel by vehicles of such size and weight.”

KYTC stated KY 286 in Ballard County is one example of the problem.

Their data shows there have been 119 crashes along more than 16 miles of KY 286 in the last three years. Of these crashes, 40 had reported injuries and five were deadly.

KYTC said about 30 of the crashes involved a semi or “STAA truck,” a reference to the Surface Transportation Assistance Act of 1982.

In an attempt to keep the large rigs off of KY 286 “No Truck” signs have been posted at each end of the highway and at state highway intersections.

CVE officers have also stepped-up patrols. KYTC said numerous citations have been written.

The signs and restrictions do not apply to local farmers or trucks making local deliveries along KY 286.

To avoid the restricted section of KY 286, truck drivers traveling between Wickliffe and Paducah should follow U.S. 60. The “NO TRUCK” signs and restrictions do not apply to local farmers or trucks making local deliveries along KY 286.

Other trouble areas in western Kentucky is the U.S. 45 Ohio River “Brookport” Bridge, which has weight, height and vehicle width restrictions prohibiting commercial trucks, and a low railroad overpass in Hickman County along KY 307 north of KY 94, which has warning signs.

KYTC said these two locations become a problem when truck drivers follow detour routes from phone apps when crashes block major routes.

Poat advises truck drivers to purchase a GPS unit or map app specifically programmed to help over-the-road drivers to the National Truck Network.

KYTC suggests the following apps they say are designed for commercial trucks:

