Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Harlem Globetrotters will return to the court at the Show Me Center

The Harlem Globetrotters will return to the court at the Show Me Center in January.
The Harlem Globetrotters will return to the court at the Show Me Center in January.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Harlem Globetrotters will return to the court at the Show Me Center in January.

Watch the Hammer, TNT, Bulldog, Cheese, Torch, Hot Shot, Jet, Wham, Thunder and more take on the Washington Generals on January 24.

You might even get the chance to take part in the Halftime Skills Showcase.

Tickets go on sale online starting Monday, October 16 at 10 a.m.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a 16-year-old from Jackson, Mo. was seriously injured...
16-year-old seriously injured after single-vehicle collision near Jackson, Mo.
The crash occurred as the first vehicle turned into the path of the second vehicle. The first...
Four people injured in Gordonville crash, including one juvenile
A Louisiana mother is speaking out after she says her child is facing backlash at school for...
Mother says her daughter is facing unreasonable backlash at school for dancing at a party
A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons
FILE - Powerball lottery tickets are displayed Oct. 4, 2023, in Surfside, Fla.
Powerball jackpot up to $1.55 billion as lottery losing streak continues

Latest News

In an attempt to keep the large rigs off of KY 286 “No Truck” signs have been posted at each...
KSP, transportation crews working to keep long-haul trucks off rural roads
A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland
Cast members rehearse for the SIU-C School of Theater and Dance’s opening season production,...
Dark comic musical kicks off SIU’s School of Theater and Dance stage season
Missouri families have opportunity to apply for educational grants
Education expenses grant available for MO families
The Breakfast Show Too headlines 10/9
The Breakfast Show Too headlines 10/9