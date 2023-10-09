CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Harlem Globetrotters will return to the court at the Show Me Center in January.

Watch the Hammer, TNT, Bulldog, Cheese, Torch, Hot Shot, Jet, Wham, Thunder and more take on the Washington Generals on January 24.

You might even get the chance to take part in the Halftime Skills Showcase.

Tickets go on sale online starting Monday, October 16 at 10 a.m.

