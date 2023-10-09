First Alert: Sunny, fall pattern continues ahead of rain chances

(KFVS) - The start of the work week continues with pleasant fall conditions ahead of a couple of rain chances later in the week.

A weak cold front, largely unnoticed, will push through the Heartland this morning shifting our winds back to northerly.

This afternoon will be mostly sunny, mild and less breezy.

Highs will be in the low to mid 70s.

Tonight is looking a bit colder with clear skies and calm winds.

Lows at daybreak will likely be in the upper 30s to low 40s!

These cooler lows will allow fog to develop, especially around warmer waters of lakes and rivers.

Tuesday will be clear and mild with highs in the 70s.

The first chance for rain this week will be Tuesday night into Wednesday, as winds from the southwest push into the Heartland.

There is a slight chance for a shower or thunderstorm.

Chances for rain for Thursday night into Friday look a bit stronger.

The system on Friday may present a minor severe storm threat, but it is too soon to tell.

Next weekend is looking dry, but cool.

