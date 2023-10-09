First Alert Monday Morning Outlook

A very pleasant start to the work week, thanks to a mild, dry northwest flow pattern. A weak cold front will push through this morning largely unnoticed, switching our winds back to northerly. This will give us a mostly sunny, mild and less breezy Monday, with highs of about 70 to 75. Tonight, however, will be a bit colder again with clear skies and calm winds. Daybreak lows will likely be about 38 to 44 or so….with areas of fog developing especially around the warmer waters of lakes and rivers. Tuesday will be clear and mild, with highs in 70s.

There look to be two chances of rain this week, neither of which looks too impressive currently. The first will be a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm Tuesday night into Wednesday as we get into southwest winds. The second looks a bit stronger for about Thursday night into Friday. The Friday system may present a minor severe storm threat, but that’s a long way off currently. Next weekend is looking dry but cool.

