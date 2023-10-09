Education expenses grant available for MO families

QUINCY (WGEM) - It’s not cheap to make sure your child has everything they need to succeed in the classroom.

Missouri parents have the chance to get cash from the state to pay for school expenses. The Close the Gap Grant provides a one-time payment of up to $1,500 for public and charter school students to pay for allowable educational expenses.

Those at the Hannibal Public Schools said it is a great opportunity for families.

Communications Specialist Andrea Campbell said said the district already offers resources to students and their families, such as a the non-profit HAYS which provides families with money to purchase school supplies as well as tutoring resources from teachers.

She said tutoring may be limited for certain subjects, and some students might look to more private sessions.

“If students still need additional support, for an example math or something and they find a student or teacher from HLG that may charge a private price for that then this opportunity the grant opportunity may help cover those costs,” Campbell said.

High school counselor Cindy Livesay said aside from school supplies, families can use it for art classes, dance classes, anything educational related. She said some high school students tell her they want to take dual credit courses, though the cost can sometimes hold them back.

“Taking advantage of this opportunity through this grant program would allow students to get reimbursement for those classes so that they can take advantage of the duel credit as many as they want until they reach that $1,500 limit per student, so it could help them get ahead,” Livesay said.

Livesay said the average cost can range from $200 to $300 a class. She said for the younger students, childcare is a common concern. She said the grant can cover summer camps, day camps, after school programs for younger ones. She said this makes a huge difference for families budgets, and can help further students education.

The deadline to apply is October 25. To apply, click here.

