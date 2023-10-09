Heartland Votes
Dozen handguns stolen from Dyersburg, Tenn. business

At least a dozen handguns were stolen from a western Tennessee business.
At least a dozen handguns were stolen from a western Tennessee business.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
DYERSBURG, Tenn. (KFVS) - At least a dozen handguns were stolen from a western Tennessee business.

According to the Dyersburg Police Department, officers responded to an alarm call at Cypress Creek on N. Highway 51 bypass on Sunday, October 8. They say they found the back door to the business open.

A representative with the business arrived and confirmed 12 handguns had been stolen.

Police say video surveillance showed two people trying to break into the building around 12:28 a.m., but they were unsuccessful. At around 1:50 a.m., the suspects returned and were able to pry open the back door.

The suspects were inside the business for about 30 seconds.

Both suspects were wearing face shields and gloves.

According to a Facebook post by the business, none of the items stolen were customer owned.

They say they are actively working to improve the security at the business.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 285-TIPS, 311 or the criminal investigation division at 288-7679.

