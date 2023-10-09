Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Doniphan football season ends due to lack of players

The Doniphan High School Football season has ended after only seven games due to a lack of...
The Doniphan High School Football season has ended after only seven games due to a lack of players.(Stock image/Pexels)
By Todd Richards
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DONIPHAN, Mo. (KFVS) - The Doniphan High School Football season has ended after only seven games due to a lack of players.

Doniphan Athletics Director Adam Epps tells Heartland Sports the decision was made to cancel the rest of the season because the low participation did not allow the team to properly compete.

The Dons current record is 0-7.

Doniphan will go on with plans to hold Homecoming activities this weekend despite the decision to end the football season.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a 16-year-old from Jackson, Mo. was seriously injured...
16-year-old seriously injured after single-vehicle collision near Jackson, Mo.
A Louisiana mother is speaking out after she says her child is facing backlash at school for...
Mother says her daughter is facing unreasonable backlash at school for dancing at a party
The crash occurred as the first vehicle turned into the path of the second vehicle. The first...
Four people injured in Gordonville crash, including one juvenile
A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons
FILE - Powerball lottery tickets are displayed Oct. 4, 2023, in Surfside, Fla.
Powerball jackpot up to $1.55 billion as lottery losing streak continues

Latest News

You can sign up now for a two-day skills clinic with St. Louis Cardinals first base coach and...
Sign up for 2-day skills clinic with Cardinals’ Stubby Clapp
The Harlem Globetrotters will return to the court at the Show Me Center in January.
Harlem Globetrotters will return to the court at the Show Me Center
Chiefs defeat Vikings for 4th straight win (Source: KFVS)
Chiefs beat Vikings for 4th straight win
Heartland Sports @ 10PM on 10/8/23
Heartland Sports @ 10PM on 10/8/23