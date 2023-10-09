Dark comic musical kicks off SIU’s School of Theater and Dance stage season

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Southern Illinois University’s Carbondale School of Theater and Dance 2023-2024 stage season is set.

Four shows are on this year’s schedule.

SIU School of Theater and Dance Director H.D. Motyl says this year’s shows are a variety of different productions that are not often seen on the stage.

“All four of these shows are performances that have not played in this area ever, or for a very long time,” said Motyl, in a released statement. “It’s fun for us to give audiences something that is fresh.”

All shows will take place at McLeod Theater.

The first performance is the dark comic musical “Ride the Cyclone.”

According to SIU, the musical revolves around the tale of a freak roller coaster accident where six teenagers are killed and a mechanical fortune-telling machine. The fortune-telling machine offers each of the dead teens a chance to live by telling a story, but only one will get the prize to live again.

“Audiences should come along for the ‘ride,’” said Angela C. Shultz, an assistant professor of voice in the School of Music, adding no pun intended. “The show is darkly comic and hopeful at the same time. Musically, you’ll hear everything from rap to disco to Ukrainian folk to Britney Spears-like pop and some classical singing along the way. If you want to know what current off-Broadway musical theater is like, this show is such a great example. It’s experimental, funny, heartfelt and exciting.”

Performances hits the stage on Thursday, October 12 through Sunday, Oct. 15. They are at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and at 2 p.m. on Sunday.

Immediately after the Oct. 12 opening night performance, the audience is invited to a talkback with the show’s director, cast and crew.

The following are the season’s other productions:

“Wedding Band” — November 30 through December 3 and Dec. 7 through 10

“She Loves Me” — February 29 through March 3

“Criminal Genius” — May 2 through May 5

For more information on each of the productions, click here.

Tickets are $20, $18 and $8 and are available at the door, online or by calling the Banterra Center Box Office, online here or by calling 618-453-6000.

