Chilly tomorrow morning followed by a big warm up by midweek

First Alert weather at 5 p.m. 10/9
By Grant Dade
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Monday Evening Heartland. A cold front will move through the area with very little fanfare this evening allowing for slightly drier and cooler weather to the area. Lows by morning will be in the upper 30s north to lower 40s south. For our Tuesday it will start off chilly but winds will turn out of the southwest by the afternoon hours. This will allow for warmer temperatures with highs in the middle 70s. Wednesday will be even warmer with mostly sunny skies and highs reaching the upper 70s north to the middle 80s south.

Nice autumn conditions
