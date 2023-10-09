Chiefs beat Vikings for 4th straight win
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS, MN- (KFVS) - The Kansas City Chiefs beat the Minnesota Vikings 27-20 on Sunday night, October 8 while on the road to improve to 4-1 on the season.
Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw two 3rd quarter touchdown passes to help deliver a 4th straight win for Kansas City.
The Chiefs return to action Thursday night, October 12 at home against the Denver Broncos.
