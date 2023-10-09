Heartland Votes
Cape Girardeau stained glass artist will teach others his craft

By Rachel Grubbs
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A stained glass artist is preparing to teach a class on working with the medium this week.

The workshop, happening Wednesday, October 11 and Thursday, October 12 from 1 to 5 p.m., is being organized through the Crisp Art Museum. Dick McClard, owner of Glass Art by MSM, will instruct students on the art form at his workshop in north Cape Girardeau.

“We’re gonna give them a pattern of something wonderful to make, and show them how they can make their own puzzle pieces and put their puzzles together and take home something that they have made,” said McClard.

When learning how to work with stained glass, McClard said students usually become very invested in their work, making faces as they concentrate. “They’re watching each other, and it’s fun to watch them feed off of each other and start asking questions.”

Registration for this week’s classes is full, but more classes are expected in the future.

