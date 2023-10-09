Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Branson, Mo., entertainer Buck Trent passes away

Buck Trent/2007 Interview with KY3
Buck Trent/2007 Interview with KY3(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - The family of longtime Branson entertainer Buck Trent announced the musician’s passing. He was 85-years-old.

Jean Trent released this statement on Facebook.

“It is with great sorrow and a broken heart to say my husband, my love, Buck Trent, went to be with Jesus this morning. I lost my best friend, and the world lost a Master Musician and Country Music Legend. Oh Yeah!”

Trent became known for his electric banjo and his “Oh Yeah” saying. He played on several big hits, including Dolly Parton’s “I Will Always Love You.” He also played on several television shows, including “Hee Haw.”

Trent began performing in Branson in the early 1980s. He decided to stay in the 1990s. He became the first national star to start a morning show in the Live Country Music Capital.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a 16-year-old from Jackson, Mo. was seriously injured...
16-year-old seriously injured after single-vehicle collision near Jackson, Mo.
The crash occurred as the first vehicle turned into the path of the second vehicle. The first...
Four people injured in Gordonville crash, including one juvenile
A Louisiana mother is speaking out after she says her child is facing backlash at school for...
Mother says her daughter is facing unreasonable backlash at school for dancing at a party
A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons
FILE - Powerball lottery tickets are displayed Oct. 4, 2023, in Surfside, Fla.
Powerball jackpot up to $1.55 billion as lottery losing streak continues

Latest News

In an attempt to keep the large rigs off of KY 286 “No Truck” signs have been posted at each...
KSP, transportation crews working to keep long-haul trucks off rural roads
A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland
Cast members rehearse for the SIU-C School of Theater and Dance’s opening season production,...
Dark comic musical kicks off SIU’s School of Theater and Dance stage season
Missouri families have opportunity to apply for educational grants
Education expenses grant available for MO families
The Breakfast Show Too headlines 10/9
The Breakfast Show Too headlines 10/9