Beautiful start to the work week, small chance of rain later this week

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good evening, Heartland, after a gorgeous fall afternoon, tonight looks to cool down a bit. Temperatures will get down to the upper 40s tomorrow morning, but expect plenty of sunshine for your Monday. Temperatures will stay pretty cool, in the low 70s. Temperatures will begin to warm back up by Wednesday, betting up to the low 80s. There is a small chance of rain for southern Illinois on Wednesday, but a majority of the Heartland looks dry. It will start to cool down to the upper 70s toward the end of the week, with a chance of morning showers on Friday. By next weekend, expect the cooler temperatures to return, to the low 60s.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.