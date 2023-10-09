Heartland Votes
11-year-old killed when dirt bike crashes into semitruck, sheriff's office says

FILE - Authorities said the semitruck was driving east on a main road when the motorcycle going...
FILE - Authorities said the semitruck was driving east on a main road when the motorcycle going south on private property went onto the main road and crashed into the truck.(MGN)
By KTIV Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, Iowa (KTIV/Gray News) - An 11-year-old in Iowa was killed Saturday morning after the dirt bike they were driving collided with a semitruck.

According to the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to respond to reports of a crash involving a motorcycle and semitruck.

Authorities said the semitruck was driving east on a main road when the motorcycle going south on private property went onto the main road and crashed into the truck.

The 11-year-old driving the dirt bike, who is not being identified at the time, was killed.

The driver of the semi was not injured.

