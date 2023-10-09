Heartland Votes
1 person injured in weekend shooting in Cape Girardeau

By Amber Ruch
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 1:30 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - One person was injured in a shooting in Cape Girardeau early Saturday morning, October 7.

According to Cape Girardeau police, officers responded to the 400 block of Jefferson Avenue around 4 a.m. for a report from the shot spotter.

When they arrived on scene, officers found a vehicle and a home that appeared to have been struck by multiple bullets.

About an hour later, police say they received another call of a person that had been shot. Officers responded to the 1100 block of Independence Street where they found a vehicle with bullet holes in it and a victim with non-life-threatening injuries from a gunshot wound.

Police say they later determined the victim was originally shot in the 600 block of Jefferson Ave. where officers originally responded.

The investigation is ongoing.

