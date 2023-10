PEMISCOT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The United States Geological Survey reports a magnitude 2.4 earthquake was recorded near Bragg City, Missouri Sunday morning.

According to the USGS, the quake happened at 6:49 a.m. on October 8 around 6.2 miles south of Bragg City and 10.1 miles east southeast of Kennett, Mo.

It had a depth of about 15.7 km.

