SEMO Volleyball Coach Julie Yankus wins game number 200

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The SEMO Volleyball team defeated UT Martin 3-0 Saturday, October 7 at Houck Field House to give Redhawks Coach Julie Yankus her 200th career victory as a head coach.

With the win, SEMO improved 13-4 overall and 5-1 in the Ohio Valley Conference.

Under Coach Yankus, the Redhawks have secured OVC Titles in the last three seasons.

