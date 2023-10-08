Heartland Votes
SEMO Volleyball Coach Julie Yankus wins game number 200

SEMO Head Coach Julie Yankus wins 200th game. (Source: Southeast Missouri State University)
By Todd Richards
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 8:03 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The SEMO Volleyball team defeated UT Martin 3-0 Saturday, October 7 at Houck Field House to give Redhawks Coach Julie Yankus her 200th career victory as a head coach.

With the win, SEMO improved 13-4 overall and 5-1 in the Ohio Valley Conference.

Under Coach Yankus, the Redhawks have secured OVC Titles in the last three seasons.

