Murray man charged with assault and criminal abuse

MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - A Murray, Kentucky man has been arrested and charged with criminal abuse and assault after a domestic violence investigation.

On October 6, 30-year-old Cory Newsome was arrested on a Calloway County warrant. According to a release from the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office, the arrest stemmed from an investigation that took place on October 3 on Megan Drive in Murray.

The victim stated that they were assaulted over a dew day period with non-life threatening injuries. The suspect, Newsome, was lodged at the Calloway County Detention Center.

Newsome was charged with the following:

2nd Degree Assault - Domestic Violence (Class C felony)

2nd Degree Criminal Abuse (Class D felony)

4th Degree Assault - Domestic Violence (Minor Injury)

