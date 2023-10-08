Kelso Kickball Tournament

KELSO, Mo. (KFVS) - A Kickball Tournament took place in Kelso to raise money for St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

This is a small event for now but they are hoping to grow it as years progress.

Michaela Hobeck, the organizer of the event, shared what it means to see people engage in the game for a good cause.

“It’s an amazing feeling,” said Hobeck. “Every time I get out here and I see the number of cars line up and I see the number of people who showed up. It’s just a sense of pride you get seeing what you’re able to accomplish.”

This event happens annually on the first weekend of October.

