Jackson Police Dept. identify vehicle theft suspect

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Jackson Police Department has identified a vehicle theft suspect.

According to a post on their Facebook page, the suspect has been identified, but his name was not revealed. He is currently a suspect of an alleged vehicle theft in Jackson, Missouri.

If you have information about this investigation, please contact Detective Austin Reed at areed@jacksonpd.org or (573) 243-3151 ext 2202. You may also submit a tip at tip@jacksonpd.org.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.