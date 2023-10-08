Jackson Police Dept. identify vehicle theft suspect
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Jackson Police Department has identified a vehicle theft suspect.
According to a post on their Facebook page, the suspect has been identified, but his name was not revealed. He is currently a suspect of an alleged vehicle theft in Jackson, Missouri.
If you have information about this investigation, please contact Detective Austin Reed at areed@jacksonpd.org or (573) 243-3151 ext 2202. You may also submit a tip at tip@jacksonpd.org.
