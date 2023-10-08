Heartland College Football scores from 10/7
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 11:16 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Here are the final scores for College Football games from Saturday, October 7.
Big South-OVC
SEMO vs University of Central Arkansas
- SEMO-33
- Central Arkansas-33
UT Martin vs Eastern Illinois University
- UT Martin-28
- Eastern Illinois-27
Missouri Valley Football Conference
Southern Illinois University vs Youngstown State University
- Southern Illinois-3
- Youngstown State-31
Murray State University vs University of South Dakota
- Murray State-7
- South Dakota-38
SEC
LSU vs Missouri State University
- LSU-49
- Missouri-39
University of Kentucky vs University of Georgia
- Kentucky-13
- Georgia-51
