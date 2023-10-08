Heartland Votes
Heartland College Football scores from 10/7

College Scores (Source: KFVS)
By Todd Richards
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 11:16 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Here are the final scores for College Football games from Saturday, October 7.

Big South-OVC

SEMO vs University of Central Arkansas

  • SEMO-33
  • Central Arkansas-33

UT Martin vs Eastern Illinois University

  • UT Martin-28
  • Eastern Illinois-27

Missouri Valley Football Conference

Southern Illinois University vs Youngstown State University

  • Southern Illinois-3
  • Youngstown State-31

Murray State University vs University of South Dakota

  • Murray State-7
  • South Dakota-38

SEC

LSU vs Missouri State University

  • LSU-49
  • Missouri-39

University of Kentucky vs University of Georgia

  • Kentucky-13
  • Georgia-51

