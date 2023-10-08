Heartland College Football scores from 10/7

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Here are the final scores for College Football games from Saturday, October 7.

Big South-OVC

SEMO vs University of Central Arkansas

SEMO-33

Central Arkansas-33

UT Martin vs Eastern Illinois University

UT Martin-28

Eastern Illinois-27

Missouri Valley Football Conference

Southern Illinois University vs Youngstown State University

Southern Illinois-3

Youngstown State-31

Murray State University vs University of South Dakota

Murray State-7

South Dakota-38

SEC

LSU vs Missouri State University

LSU-49

Missouri-39

University of Kentucky vs University of Georgia

Kentucky-13

Georgia-51

