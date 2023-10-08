Heartland Votes
Four people injured in Gordonville crash, including one juvenile

By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 10:13 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
GORDONVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Four people were injured due to a crash in Gordonville, including one juvenile.

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol Crash Reports, the accident happened on October 7 at 3:57 p.m., on Route K in Gordonville.

The crash occurred as the first vehicle turned into the path of the second vehicle. The first vehicle had three injured occupants and the second vehicle had one injured occupant.

The driver of the first vehicle, 72-year-old James Alpers, received serious injuries in the accident. One of the occupants, 73-year-old Sharon Alpers, received moderate injuries, while another occupant, a 6-year-old female juvenile, received minor injuries.

The driver of the second vehicle, 42-year-old Melissa Wrhen, received minor injuries in the crash.

All four injured were taken by ambulance to St. Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau. Only Wrhen and the juvenile were wearing safety devices in the accident.

