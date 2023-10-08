First Alert: Cool, breezy fall weather for Sunday

(KFVS) - The fall weather continues for your Sunday, with dry, cool conditions throughout the day.

Meghan Smith says you can expect a breeze today and temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s.

For Monday, things are staying clear and cool. Sunshine will be the main theme for your work week, but temps will warm back up into the 80s by Wednesday.

There is a chance of showers and storms at the end of the week as temps cool off again.

