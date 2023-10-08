Fall like conditions as we look into the work week

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good morning and happy Sunday heartland. Today is going to be another beautiful day. Temperatures will get up to the upper 60s, low 70s. A majority of the Heartland will see sunny skies. Low temperatures for the start of the work week are warmer, starting in the mid 40s but the cold, fall-like weather will still sick around. In the mid 80s by Wednesday, there is a slight possibility of showers and a potential for thunderstorms. Before the temperatures drop again by next weekend.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.