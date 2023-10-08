Heartland Votes
Fall like conditions as we look into the work week

First Alert weather at 6 a.m. 10/8
By Meghan Smith
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 8:11 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good morning and happy Sunday heartland. Today is going to be another beautiful day. Temperatures will get up to the upper 60s, low 70s. A majority of the Heartland will see sunny skies. Low temperatures for the start of the work week are warmer, starting in the mid 40s but the cold, fall-like weather will still sick around. In the mid 80s by Wednesday, there is a slight possibility of showers and a potential for thunderstorms. Before the temperatures drop again by next weekend. 

First Alert weather at 6 a.m. 10/8
Cool conditions continue before warm up later in the week
