Central Arkansas stages dramatic comeback to stun SEMO

Central Arkansas stages dramatic comeback to beat SEMO. (Source: Southeast Missouri State University)((Source: Southeast Missouri State University))
By Todd Richards
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 8:22 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CONWAY, AR. (KFVS) - The SEMO Football lost a big 2nd half lead and eventually the game to Central Arkansas 38-33 in Conway, Arkansas on Saturday night, October 7.

The Redhawks led 30-6 in the 3rd quarter but couldn’t put away the 23rd ranked Bears on the road.

With the loss, SEMO falls to 1-4 on the season.

The Redhawks host Eastern Illinois Saturday, October 14 on Homecoming at 2:00 p.m.

