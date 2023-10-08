Central Arkansas stages dramatic comeback to stun SEMO

CONWAY, AR. (KFVS) - The SEMO Football lost a big 2nd half lead and eventually the game to Central Arkansas 38-33 in Conway, Arkansas on Saturday night, October 7.

The Redhawks led 30-6 in the 3rd quarter but couldn’t put away the 23rd ranked Bears on the road.

With the loss, SEMO falls to 1-4 on the season.

The Redhawks host Eastern Illinois Saturday, October 14 on Homecoming at 2:00 p.m.

