Big Muddy Monster Brew Fest

MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (KFVS) - Many people gathered in Murphysboro to enjoy a variety of craft beers, ciders, food and more at the Big Muddy Monster Brewfest.

The event took place on October 7 from noon to 4 p.m. There were more than a thousand people present at the festival today and beers from all over.

It featured sampling of hundreds of styles of craft beers along with ciders, seltzers and meads. People also had the chance to talk with representatives and brewers from more than 40 breweries and homebrew clubs.

One of the organizers for the event, Molly Blew, shared what an exciting time the festival is.

“Just having fun with friends and drinking beers,” said Blew. “It’s a really great time you try lots of beers that you haven’t tried before.”

This is the 13th year organizers have brought the festival to Murphysboro for the community to enjoy.

According to organizers, the ticket sales from the past two years helped fund structural improvements to the Old M&O Depot on Main Street, putting in new basketball hoops in Bridgewood Housing and installing the new frisbee golf course in Riverside Park in Murphysboro.

