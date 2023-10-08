Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

6th annual Scott Wright Memorial Cornhole Classic held in Cape Girardeau

The Scott Wright Memorial Cornhole classic took place alongside the check presentation for the proceeds made from the golf tournament
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 9:49 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - In Downtown Cape Girardeau, the Scott Wright Memorial Cornhole classic took place alongside the check presentation for the proceeds made from the golf tournament held earlier this year.

There were around one hundred people present at the event to help keep Scott Wright’s memory alive.

One of the organizers, Scott Williams, shared what it means to see everyone present and having a good time.

“Looking out and seeing the crowd that’s here is very meaningful to me and the other athletes, his teammates, just to know what kind of lasting impact he’s had,” said Williams.

This is the 6th annual Scott Wright Memorial corn hole tournament that’s taken place.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

You can get scores and highlights on Heartland News at 10.
Heartland Football Friday 10/6
According to MSHP Sergeant Clark Parrott, Kennett Police Department called in the Highway...
Missouri Highway Patrol investigating use-of-force death in Kennett
Coroner Wavis Jordan
First Alert Investigation: Cape County Coroner responds to concerns about his behavior in office
A Southeast Missouri State Anthropology professor and her students dig deep into real unsolved...
John Doe found in Cape Girardeau County in 1980 identified
Friday, October 6 begins Missouri's new early firearms antlerless deer season.
Antlerless firearms season begins Friday in Missouri

Latest News

The Big Muddy Monster Brew Fest is scheduled for October 7.
Big Muddy Monster Brew Fest
The Scott Wright Memorial Cornhole classic took place alongside the check presentation for the...
Scott Wright Memorial Cornhole Classic
Many people gathered in Murphysboro to enjoy a variety of craft beers, ciders, food and more at...
Big Muddy Brewfest
The Jackson Police Department is asking for the public’s help as they search for a vehicle...
Jackson Police Dept. identify vehicle theft suspect
The driver, identified as 31-year-old Fredric Hutchinson Jr., was going southbound when his...
Perryville man killed in driving accident