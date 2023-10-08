6th annual Scott Wright Memorial Cornhole Classic held in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - In Downtown Cape Girardeau, the Scott Wright Memorial Cornhole classic took place alongside the check presentation for the proceeds made from the golf tournament held earlier this year.

There were around one hundred people present at the event to help keep Scott Wright’s memory alive.

One of the organizers, Scott Williams, shared what it means to see everyone present and having a good time.

“Looking out and seeing the crowd that’s here is very meaningful to me and the other athletes, his teammates, just to know what kind of lasting impact he’s had,” said Williams.

This is the 6th annual Scott Wright Memorial corn hole tournament that’s taken place.

