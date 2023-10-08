Heartland Votes
Cyclists hit the streets of Cape Girardeau for the 24th annual Tour de Cape
By Marsha Heller
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 9:14 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cyclists hit the streets of Cape Girardeau for the 24th annual Tour de Cape.

The cycling event took place on Saturday, October 7 at the John Boardman Pavilion downtown. Mass Start was at 8:30 a.m.

There was food and live music present as the cyclist rode in from their trips.

One of the members of the Rotary Club, Danny Essner, shared his favorite part of the event.

“Meeting the people. We were just talking about that a few minutes ago, we meet the nicest people at the Tour de Cape,” said Essner.

Cyclists could choose from a 15, 30 and 60 mile routes and 22 mile and 32 mile gravel routes.

Organizers of the event said the goal is promote bicycling for health, recreation and transportation and to raise funds for scholarships for children with disabilities.

