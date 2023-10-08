16-year-old seriously injured after single-vehicle collision near Jackson, Mo.

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a 16-year-old from Jackson, Mo. was seriously injured after a single-vehicle crash in Cape Girardeau County Saturday night.

According to a crash report from MSHP, the crash took place around 9:40 p.m. on October 7 just 1 mile east of Jackson, Mo.

The report states that the juvenile was driving a 2008 Volkswagen Jetta westbound on Route Y when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway and struck a mailbox before overturning.

According to the report, the vehicle was totaled and the juvenile was not wearing a seat belt.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.