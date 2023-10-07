Perryville man killed in driving accident

PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - One man is dead after a traffic accident in Perryville on Saturday afternoon.

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol Crash Reports, the accident happened on October 7 at 1:04 p.m., on Perry County Road 806 near Rock Valley Lane.

The driver, identified as 31-year-old Fredric Hutchinson Jr., was going southbound when his vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway. Hutchinson overcorrected, causing the vehicle to travel across the roadway and off the left side of the roadway. The vehicle impacted multiple trees before rotating and overturning.

Hutchinson was pronounced dead on scene by Perry County Coroner Bill Bohnert at 1:05 p.m. He was transported to the Perry County Morgue by the Coroner.

Hutchinson was not wearing a safety device at the time of the accident.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.