Jackson Police Dept. searching for vehicle theft suspect

The Jackson Police Department is asking for the public’s help as they search for a vehicle...
The Jackson Police Department is asking for the public’s help as they search for a vehicle theft suspect.(Jackson Police Department)
By Olivia Tock
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Jackson Police Department is asking for the public’s help as they search for a vehicle theft suspect.

According to a post on their Facebook page, the suspect has not been identified at this time. He is currently a suspect of an alleged vehicle theft in Jackson, Missouri.

If you have information about this investigation, please contact Detective Austin Reed at areed@jacksonpd.org or (573) 243-3151 ext 2202. You may also submit a tip at tip@jacksonpd.org.

