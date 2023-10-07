Ill. State Police to co-host Faith and Blue events on Sunday

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois State Police (ISP) will co-host Faith and Blue events in southern Illinois on Sunday, October 8.

According to a release from ISP, Faith and Blue is a nationwide initiative where faith-based organizations serve as the bridge between law enforcement and the community. The overall goal of the initiative is to reinforce police-community relations through various community-based activities hosted by faith-based organizations and law enforcement agencies.

“Faith is what people praise in the good times and seek in the turbulent times. We can’t allow to people lose faith in their communities and the people serving them,” said ISP Director Brendan Kelly. “ISP is honored to be a part of these statewide events this weekend and we will continue to work with our community-partners throughout the year to keep our communities safe.”

ISP is co-hosting several Faith & Blue community engagement events throughout the state this weekend. The public is encouraged to attend and meet with local officers and faith leaders in your area:

Grand Avenue Christian Church, 1305 E. Grand Ave. in Carbondale - 9 a.m. to 10:15 a.m.

Cornerstone Church, 2705 Walton Way in Marion - 9:15 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The Spark Ministries, 40842 Illinois 3 in McClure - 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

For more information, visit https://faithandblue.org/.

