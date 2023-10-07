Heartland Votes
First Alert: First glimpse of fall weather this weekend

First Alert weather at 6 a.m. 10/7
By Olivia Tock
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 7:46 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
(KFVS) - After a trend of summer-like conditions, it’s finally starting to feel like fall this weekend.

For your Saturday, expect clear, dry conditions with sunny skies. There will be a cool breeze most of the day.

Temperatures are starting in the low 40s this morning, but will warm up into the low 60s by the afternoon. Tonight, temps will drop back into the upper 30s to lower 40s.

According to the National Weather Service, tonight is the coldest night of the season so far.

Meghan Smith says there is a chance for some patchy frost to emerge in some places early Sunday morning, with clear skies and light winds. Sunday is looking to be another day of nice, fall weather with highs in the upper 60s.

Your First Alert Weather team is tracking a chance of showers and thunderstorms later in the work week. Temps are also expected to be back to near 80 by Wednesday.

