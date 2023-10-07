DAEOC hosting Oktoberfest in Sikeston on October 7

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Preparations are underway for an Oktoberfest celebration in Sikeston.

The “Delta Area Economic Opportunity Corporation” or DAEOC is hosting the event as a fundraiser. The group works to battle poverty in the Bootheel.

The event will feature games, live music and German-inspired food and drinks.

Oktoberfest starts in downtown Sikeston on October 7 at 5 p.m. and runs until 10 p.m. You can get tickets online.

