Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

DAEOC hosting Oktoberfest in Sikeston on October 7

Preparations are underway for an Oktoberfest celebration in Sikeston tomorrow night
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 10:28 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Preparations are underway for an Oktoberfest celebration in Sikeston.

The “Delta Area Economic Opportunity Corporation” or DAEOC is hosting the event as a fundraiser. The group works to battle poverty in the Bootheel.

The event will feature games, live music and German-inspired food and drinks.

Oktoberfest starts in downtown Sikeston on October 7 at 5 p.m. and runs until 10 p.m. You can get tickets online.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating after a body was found Thursday morning, October 5.
Police investigating after body found in Kennett, Mo.
The suspect was identified as 25-year-old Rickey Foulks of Cape Girardeau and was later...
Cape Girardeau man charged for burglary and kidnapping
The county coroner is a position that holds a great deal of power.
First Alert Investigation: Concerns about the Cape County Coroner
Karen P. Schleyer, 60, was charged with one count of maintaining or keeping a public nuisance...
Police investigate alleged drug activity at former church building; property owner facing charge
A crash involving a commercial motor vehicle and a pickup truck shutdown southbound lanes on...
I-55 southbound back open near after crash near mile marker 80

Latest News

Human remains found in Cape Girardeau County more than 40 years ago have finally been identified
John Doe found in Cape Girardeau County in 1980 identified
Happening in the Heartland this weekend, a Charity Bike Ride in Cape Girardeau will celebrate...
Tour de Cape returns tomorrow
Preparations are underway for an Oktoberfest celebration in Sikeston tomorrow night
DAEOC holding Oktoberfest fundraiser in Sikeston tomorrow
Human remains found in Cape Girardeau County more than 40 years ago have finally been identified
Cape Girardeau County John Doe identified 43 years later