Cool temperatures and nice sunshine to start the weekend

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good morning and happy Saturday! Oh does it feel like fall time for this morning. Temps in the low 40s for most of the heartland, warming up to the low 60s by the afternoon. Behind the cold front that moved through yesterday, cooler and drier conditions will be our main theme for the weekend. Expect to see lows tonight in the upper 30s to lower 40s. According to the National Weather Service that will make tonight the coldest night of the season so far.

There is a chance for some patchy frost to emerge in some places early tomorrow morning with clear skies and light winds. Sunday is looking to be a wonderful weather day with highs in the upper 60s. As we look ahead at the work week, the possibility of another burst of chilly air. However models are showing that the cooler temps won’t stick around for long with a chance of showers and storms later in the work week. Temps are expected to be back to near 80 by Wednesday.

