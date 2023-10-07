Heartland Votes
Cool conditions continue before warm up later in the week

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
By Meghan Smith
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 5:20 PM CDT
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good evening, Heartland, it has been a beautiful fall Saturday across the region. Temperatures will cool down a bit tonight, with low 40s with some places getting down to the upper 30s. There is a very low risk of some patchy frost overnight. However, Sunday is looking like another beautiful day. Temperatures will get up to the upper 60s, low 70s. A majority of the Heartland will see sunny skies, but some places may see some partly cloudy skies, such as in southern Illinois. The beginning of the work week has warmer low temperatures, starting in the mid 40s, but still seeing the cool, fall-like weather. By Wednesday, temperatures warm up to the low 80s, with a small chance of rain and possible thunderstorms. The next big chance of rain moves in on Friday before temperatures drop again next weekend.

