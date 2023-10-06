Heartland Votes
West Frankfort faces Benton for Heartland Football Friday, weeks after deadly crash impacted both schools

An emotional football game is expected tonight as West Frankfort faces Benton. The game comes just weeks after a deadly car crash that impacted both schools
By Colin Baillie
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SOUTHERN Ill. (KFVS) - An emotional football game is expected Friday night, October 6 as West Frankfort faces Benton.

The game comes just weeks after a deadly car crash that impacted both schools.

While it’s homecoming for Frankfort Community School, it’s more than a game.

In September, three teens died and two others were injured in a crash in rural Benton, Illinois.

The Frankfort cheer team jumped into action when they heard about the deadly crash. They made homecoming shirts with all proceeds going to the families for funeral costs and medical expenses.

The cheer team ended up selling more than 1,500 shirts, raising almost $15,000.

Cheer coach Jenna Harris said the outpouring of support for both communities has been more than she imagined. She said Friday night’s game is more than just about who wins.

“I heard that there was a lot of red, a lot of the shirts at Benton today, and so I think it’s neat that it’s not necessarily just about West Frankfort’s colors,” she explained. “It’s more about both of us coming together and just the rivalry is still there, but it’s just different now.”

Kick off the game starts at 7 p.m. in West Frankfort.

