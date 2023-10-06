Heartland Votes
Tour de Cape hits the streets Oct. 7

Joel Allison, with Tour de Cape, shares what cyclists can expect with this year's charity ride and the new gravel routes.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 9:14 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cyclists are set to hit the streets of Cape Giradeau for the 24th Annual Tour de Cape.

The cycling event is set for Saturday, October 7 at the John Boardman Pavilion downtown.

Mass Start is at 8:30 a.m.

Cyclists can choose from a 15, 30 and 60 mile routes and 22 mile and 32 mile gravel routes.

Organizers of the event say the goal is promote bicycling for health, recreation and transportation and to raise funds for scholarships for children with disabilities.

For more information, click here for the Tour de Cape Facebook page or their website here.

