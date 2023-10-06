Tour de Cape hits the streets Oct. 7

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cyclists are set to hit the streets of Cape Giradeau for the 24th Annual Tour de Cape.

The cycling event is set for Saturday, October 7 at the John Boardman Pavilion downtown.

Mass Start is at 8:30 a.m.

Cyclists can choose from a 15, 30 and 60 mile routes and 22 mile and 32 mile gravel routes.

Organizers of the event say the goal is promote bicycling for health, recreation and transportation and to raise funds for scholarships for children with disabilities.

For more information, click here for the Tour de Cape Facebook page or their website here.

